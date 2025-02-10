Left Menu

Speaking on leadership, PM Modi tells students that people take cue from conduct of leaders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:26 IST
Speaking on leadership, PM Modi tells students that people take cue from conduct of leaders.
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking on leadership, PM Modi tells students that people take cue from conduct of leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Financial Resilience: The Future of Disaster Risk Financing in the Philippines

The Markets and Competition Policy Toolkit: A Blueprint for Fair Trade and Economic Growth

Sustainability Disclosure for SMEs: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

Kenya’s Path to Economic Growth: Strengthening Productive Capacities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025