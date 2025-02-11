Govt shall take measures to propel growth, India to remain fastest growing economy: Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt shall take measures to propel growth, India to remain fastest growing economy: Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Right to Protest, Dismisses Jharkhand Government's Plea
EV Industry Urges Government for Bold Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
Government Seeks New SEBI Chairperson as Madhabi Puri Buch's Tenure Ends
India's Path to Economic Growth: Leveraging Skills and Infrastructure
Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Investments: CM Yadav's Strategic Visit