Zelenskyy says he refuses to meet with Russians, will only agree to see Putin after common plan with Trump is negotiated, reports AP.
PTI | Munich | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:10 IST
Zelenskyy says he refuses to meet with Russians, will only agree to see Putin after common plan with Trump is negotiated, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dormitory Under Fire: A New Chapter in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Peace Gesture: Prisoner Swap Facilitated by UAE
Bold Diplomacy: A Path to Peace in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Diplomacy in Focus: G20 Meeting Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Ukrainian official says US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports AP.