If BJP can prove that I have connection with Bangladeshi fundamentalists, I would resign: Mamata Banerjee in Bengal assembly.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
If BJP can prove that I have connection with Bangladeshi fundamentalists, I would resign: Mamata Banerjee in Bengal assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP providing 'patronage' to illegal Rohingyas, Bangladeshis; it's threat to democracy, electoral process: BJP's Sambit Patra.
Mass Exodus: Federal Workers Weigh Deferred Resignation Offers
Magnus Carlsen Demands Resignation of FIDE President Over Chess Tour Dispute
Chess Titans Clash: FIDE President Urged to Resign Amid Grand Slam Dispute
Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Opposition Forecasts Chief Minister's Resignation Amid Internal Strife