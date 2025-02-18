Rubio says ending Russia's war in Ukraine will require concessions from all sides and that Europe will be part of talks, reports AP.
PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:13 IST
