Russian President Putin says he would like to meet with US President Trump but preparations are ongoing, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:59 IST
Russian President Putin says he would like to meet with US President Trump but preparations are ongoing, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Trump
- Russia
- US
- diplomacy
- meeting
- international
- relations
- geopolitical
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outrage Over Trump's Gaza Proposal: Controversy and International Reactions
USPS Temporarily Halts International Packages from China Amid Tariff Tensions
Trump's Ambitious Gaza Proposal: A Controversial Shift in Middle East Diplomacy
International Golf Federation Clashes with Indian Olympic Association
Malaysia Sees International Tourist Surge in 2024 Despite Missing Target