A news conference between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy is cancelled at US request, a Kyiv official says, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:28 IST
A news conference between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy is cancelled at US request, a Kyiv official says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nissan-Honda Merger's Potential Cancellation Sparks Market Reactions
Trump's Ambitious Gaza Proposal: A Controversial Shift in Middle East Diplomacy
Lula Rejects Trump's Expansionist Vision: A Standoff Over Global Diplomacy
Strengthening Ties: China and Thailand in a New Era of Diplomacy
Deportation Diplomacy: India-U.S. Tensions Over Deportee Treatment