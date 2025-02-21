Vatican says pope's overall clinical condition is improving slightly, he has no fever, is stable and works from hospital, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
