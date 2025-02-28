We are exploring a future security, defence partnership with India in mould of partnerships we have with Japan, SKorea: Von der Leyen.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:02 IST
- Country:
- India
We are exploring a future security, defence partnership with India in mould of partnerships we have with Japan, SKorea: Von der Leyen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- India
- Von der Leyen
- defense
- security
- partnership
- Japan
- South Korea
- alliance
- geopolitical
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Frosty face-off: over 120 teams throw down in epic Japanese snowball tournament
Controversy Erupts Over National Security Risks in Gujarat Renewable Project
GAIL to Exit Shale Gas Venture in US Amid Changing Partnerships
Alibaba and Apple's Groundbreaking AI Partnership in China
Chaos in Munich: Car Ploughs Into Crowd Amid Security Conference Preparations