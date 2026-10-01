Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international conflicts were highly likely to continue as the world changed, but that the situation would get better as what he called Western hegemony waned. Catastrophic scenarios had to be avoided, Putin said.
"Regardless of which scenario unfolds globally in the coming years, the continuation of international conflicts is, unfortunately, highly likely. This is due in part to the fact that ongoing fundamental shifts—and the opportunities they present—fuel ambitions and a willingness to take risks for the sake of a seemingly massive payoff," Putin said.