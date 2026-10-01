Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes  

​Russian President ​Vladimir Putin said ‌on Thursday ​that international conflicts were highly likely ‌to continue as the world changed, but that the situation would get ‌better as what he called ‌Western hegemony waned. Catastrophic scenarios had to be avoided, Putin said.

"Regardless of which ⁠scenario ​unfolds ⁠globally in the coming years, the continuation ⁠of international conflicts is, unfortunately, highly ​likely. This is due in part ⁠to the fact that ongoing fundamental ⁠shifts—and ​the opportunities they present—fuel ambitions and a willingness to take ⁠risks for the sake of a seemingly ⁠massive ⁠payoff," Putin said.