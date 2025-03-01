Strict action should be taken against those creating obstructions on roads in Manipur, says HM Amit Shah at meeting on security in state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Strict action should be taken against those creating obstructions on roads in Manipur, says HM Amit Shah at meeting on security in state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI Takes Control of New India Cooperative Bank Amid Governance Concerns
RBI Cracks Down on New India Co-operative Bank: Governance Issues Lead to Action
Empowering Legislators for Better Governance: Insights from the Haryana Assembly Orientation
Lokayukta Police Crack Down on Bribery in Karnataka's Local Governance
Dubai's World Government Summit 2026: Shaping Future Governance