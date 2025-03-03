FEMA show cause notice of Rs 611 crore issued to Paytm's parent company One97 Communication Ltd, its MD and others: ED.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:15 IST
