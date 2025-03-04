Pope in stable condition with no new respiratory crises but will sleep with ventilation mask at night, Vatican says, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:44 IST
