New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore, to face India in summit clash in Dubai on Sunday.
PTI | Lahore | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:25 IST
New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore, to face India in summit clash in Dubai on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Champions Trophy
- India
- Dubai
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- Lahore
Advertisement