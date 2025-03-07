Karnataka launched new Industrial Policy 2025-30 to achieve 12 per cent industrial growth, 20 lakh job creation: CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:01 IST
