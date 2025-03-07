11 Naxals carrying collective cash reward of Rs 40 lakh on their heads surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district: Police.
PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
11 Naxals carrying collective cash reward of Rs 40 lakh on their heads surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxals
- surrender
- Chhattisgarh
- peace
- stability
- Narayanpur
- police
- cash reward
- conflict
- militants
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Doda Police's Legal Awareness Drive: Transforming Justice in Jammu and Kashmir
Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Misinformation at Mahakumbh
Delhi High Court Demands Action on Special Juvenile Police Units' Functionality
Telangana Police Unravel Major Human Trafficking Rings in a Single Night
Tragedy in Tangra: Police Probe Dual Catastrophe in Kolkata