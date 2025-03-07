Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign will serve as an inspiration for other districts: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign will serve as an inspiration for other districts: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surat
- Food Security
- Modi
- Gujarat
- Campaign
- Rally
- Inspiration
- Districts
- Provision
- Initiative
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PTI's Repeated Struggles for Public Rally Permission Amid Political Tensions
Ranveer Singh Drives Skoda Auto India's Dynamic Brand Campaign
Fakhar Zaman's Injury Throws Pakistan's Champions Trophy Campaign Into Disarray
PTI Pushes for Rally Approval at Historic Minar-e-Pakistan
Nicholas Pooran Stars in Parimatch's Game-Changing Cricket Campaign