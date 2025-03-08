CBI registers FIR against gangs smuggling gold into India: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI registers FIR against gangs smuggling gold into India: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Green Loans: A New Pathway to Financial Stability in Indian Banks
Turbulent Times Ahead: Indian Aviation Industry Faces Net Losses Despite Rising Demand
Strengthening Ties: India-US Relations and Political Dynamics
BPCL and Eco Wave Power Join Forces to Harness India's Wave Energy Potential
Kash Patel Becomes First Indian-American FBI Director Amidst Controversy