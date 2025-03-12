MP budget: Rs 47,296 cr for STs, Rs 32,633 cr for SCs.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
MP budget: Rs 47,296 cr for STs, Rs 32,633 cr for SCs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Raises Concerns Over Temple Fund Allocation in Himachal
Amit Shah Defends Tamil Nadu Fund Allocation Amidst Delimitation Debate
Amit Shah Refutes Stalin's Allegations on Tamil Nadu Fund Allocation
Jharkhand's Battle for Fair Allocation: CM Soren's Strong Stand Against BJP
Tejashwi Yadav Lambasts BJP Over Bihar's Neglect in Key Budget Allocations