FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at DMK over rupee symbol row, says party should have protested when symbol was adopted by UPA in 2010.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:13 IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at DMK over rupee symbol row, says party should have protested when symbol was adopted by UPA in 2010.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- DMK
- rupee symbol
- UPA
- 2010
- finance
- controversy
- protest
- politics
- currency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kuhnemann Cleared: A Spinner's Resilience in Bowling Controversy
UK's Bold Moves in Finance and Global Diplomacy
Pentagon's Social Media Cleanup Sparks Controversy Amid DEI Scrutiny
Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha Ambitions Stir Controversy Amid Allegations
Controversy and Calls for Action Emerge from Maha Kumbh