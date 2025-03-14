TN Budget announces 10 more 'Thozhi' working women’s hostels at cost of Rs 77 crore; already 13 hostels are functioning.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
TN Budget announces 10 more 'Thozhi' working women's hostels at cost of Rs 77 crore; already 13 hostels are functioning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Beti-Beta ek saman, still a far cry': Mridula Pradhan, chairperson of Vikas Foundation Trust on women empowerment
Adissia Developers Unveils Landmark Statue Symbolizing Women Empowerment & Education
Delhi CM Unveils 'Viksit Delhi' Budget Plan and Expands Women Empowerment Scheme
Heritage Foods Champions Women Empowerment in India's Dairy Sector
BSF Chief Reviews Jammu Security as India Champions Women Empowerment