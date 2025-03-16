We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon Pakistan and they choose path of peace; even people of Pakistan long for peace: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
