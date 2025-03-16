I always put India's interests first, for me my nation is my high command: PM Modi on Donald Trump calling him a tough negotiator.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
I always put India's interests first, for me my nation is my high command: PM Modi on Donald Trump calling him a tough negotiator.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Leadership Changes on the Horizon in Odisha
Stalin's Stand: Language and Leadership on His 72nd Birthday
Revamping Leadership: Congress Unveils New Appointments in Maharashtra Assembly
India to Showcase Technological Leadership at MWC 2025
Congress Reorganizes Leadership as Maharashtra Assembly Session Approaches