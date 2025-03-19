Telangana's per capita income stood at Rs 3,79,751 with growth rate of 9.6 per cent in 2024-25: FM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Assembly.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:01 IST
Telangana's per capita income stood at Rs 3,79,751 with growth rate of 9.6 per cent in 2024-25: FM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Assembly.
