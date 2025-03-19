Cabinet approves 6-lane highway project connecting JNPT at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:18 IST
