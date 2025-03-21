Left-wing extremism will end by March 31, 2026: Home Minister Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Left-wing extremism will end by March 31, 2026: Home Minister Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump working with House Republicans for bill to fund government until September
UPDATE 1-Trump working with House Republicans for bill to fund government until September
Tennis-Talented teens Andreeva, Fonseca turn heads at Indian Wells
Sri Lanka asks India to stop its fishermen from straying into country's waters
"It is RSS's government": Nana Patole questions focus on language over Maharashtra's issues