From December, my letters to chief ministers, MPs and people will be in their state language: Home Minister Amit Shah in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
From December, my letters to chief ministers, MPs and people will be in their state language: Home Minister Amit Shah in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google revamps Search with AI-powered upgrades
Five dead as car jumps divider, crashes into truck on national highway 53 in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district: Police.
UPDATE 2-Canada's trade surplus in January jumps to C$4 billion on tariff threat sales
Unlock the Future with AI and Robotics at Automation ExpoSouth 2025 by IED Communications
ANALYSIS-Defence surge could help jumpstart Europe's flat economy