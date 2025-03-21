India's forex reserves jump USD 305 million to USD 654.271 billion in the week ended March 14: RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:13 IST
India's forex reserves jump USD 305 million to USD 654.271 billion in the week ended March 14: RBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-US Treasury's Bessent, Israeli finance minister agree to strengthen dialogue on economies
US Treasury's Bessent, Israeli finance minister discuss economic partnership
Africa’s Just Transition: Sustainable Finance and Inclusive Growth at FiCS 2025
Modi pitches for round the year tourism in Uttarakhand, says it will boost economy
KPMG in India and XLRI Delhi-NCR Team up to Launch the Executive Development Programme in Applied Business Finance