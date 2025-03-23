Pope Francis appears on hospital balcony to bless crowd in first public appearance in 5-week battle against pneumonia, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:37 IST
