Three lakh people got pucca houses under PM Awas Scheme in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
