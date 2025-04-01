Authorities in Iceland evacuate town and Blue Lagoon spa over fears of imminent volcanic eruption, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:10 IST
