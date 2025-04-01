Police arrest owner of godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district where powerful explosion and fire killed 21 persons: Official.
PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Police arrest owner of godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district where powerful explosion and fire killed 21 persons: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- explosion
- fire
- warehouse
- arrest
- safety
- Banaskantha
- tragedy
- investigation
- fatalities
Advertisement