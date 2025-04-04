There was no 'no-confidence' motion against Manipur chief minister, Congress did not have numbers to do so: Amit Shah in RS.
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid deadlock over issue of DMK MPs wearing T-shirts with slogans on them in House.