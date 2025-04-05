521 Naxals have laid down arms so far in 2025; 881 in 2024: HM Amit Shah at Bastar Pandum festival in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.
PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
521 Naxals have laid down arms so far in 2025; 881 in 2024: HM Amit Shah at Bastar Pandum festival in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxals
- disarmament
- Amit Shah
- surrender
- 2025
- 2024
- Bastar Pandum
- Chhattisgarh
- Dantewada
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UCLA Faces Lawsuit Over Violent 2024 Mob Attack on Pro-Palestinian Protesters
Tripura Legislative Assembly Gears Up for Crucial 2025-26 Budget Session
Global Confluence 2025: Uniting Nations for Tech-Led Innovation
Khelo India Para Games 2025 Kick Off with Thrilling Para-Badminton Showdowns
DiCaprio Stars in Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' Set for 2025 Release