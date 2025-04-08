Centre files caveat in SC, seeks hearing before orders are passed on pleas challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
