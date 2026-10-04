"Build businesses in hometowns, don’t just seek jobs": Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday urged people from the Coastal and Malnad regions to build businesses in their hometowns instead of migrating elsewhere for employment, highlighting the state government's special tourism policy for the regions. Addressing the Kail Muhurat Jambara 2026 event at the Kodagu Gowda Samaja Hall in Ullal, Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the policy was aimed at creating opportunities for local people to become entrepreneurs by leveraging the region's natural resources, tourism potential and cultural heritage.

“Instead of migrating elsewhere for jobs, people of the Coastal and Malnad regions should start businesses in their own hometowns utilising local natural resources. To empower you, the Congress government has formulated a special Tourism Policy for the Coastal and Malnad regions,” he said. Shivakumar, who spoke about the importance of preserving roots, culture and heritage, said people from Kodagu residing in Bengaluru should remain connected with their hometown and contribute to its development.

“All of you have come from Kodagu and are residing in Bengaluru. If you forget your roots, you will not achieve success. Just as roots are essential for a tree, faith is essential for a human being. It gives me immense joy to see you all come together, building such a magnificent structure by bringing together your culture, hometown, heritage, and community. My congratulations to everyone who worked hard and encouraged this effort,” he said. Highlighting Kodagu's history and its contribution to the state, Shivakumar said the district has a rich legacy of valour, culture and spirituality. He also spoke about the Cauvery river and the rainfall situation in the Malnad region.

“Kodagu has a history in the fields of valour, culture, and spirituality. We can never forget its history of raising heroes in every household. Mother Cauvery, who originates here, feeds us all the way to Puducherry. This time, there has been a severe drought. Even the Malnad region has lacked rainfall this year. I am anxiously waiting for the lakes and the KRS dam to fill up,” he stated. Shivakumar said the state government has decided to conduct the Cauvery Aarti annually and emphasised the need to preserve Kodagu's heritage while creating better educational and employment opportunities locally.

“I have decided to conduct the Cauvery Aarti every year, and instructions have been issued to celebrate it during the Dasara festival this year as well. Kodagu district is the Kashmir of Karnataka. The entire world is attracted to this region. Preserve your heritage; it is a great human quality. In my own experience, people migrate from villages to cities for education and livelihood. If education and employment were available in the villages, you would not have come here. You are organising yourselves and trying to do good for the village people, and you have presented several demands to me,” he said. On the government's tourism initiatives, the Chief Minister said a separate tourism policy had been formulated for the Coastal and Malnad regions following a special Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru. He said the government intended to utilise Karnataka's coastline for tourism while creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

“We recently held a special cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, where a separate tourism policy was formulated for the Malnad and Coastal regions. The talent of the people from this region must be recognised. People from this district have left their mark in sports and the defence sector. Educational institutions and banks were established in the Coastal region, but they have now declined. Protecting them is our duty. It has been decided to utilise the 327 km-long coastline for tourism, similar to Goa and Kerala,” he noted. Shivakumar said the government wanted to attract investment and develop tourism infrastructure in Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar, while creating opportunities for people from the region.

“Looking at Mangaluru, Udupi, and Karwar, there isn't even a single five-star hotel. I do not wish to talk politics about why this happened. It is our desire to leave behind a meaningful contribution during our tenure. We are not permanent in politics. God gives neither blessings nor curses; He only gives opportunities. What we do with the opportunities we get is what matters,” he expressed. (ANI)