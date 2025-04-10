Threats compounded by those of proxy war and terrorism emanating from epicenter of terrorism in neighbourhood: Def Min Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Threats compounded by those of proxy war and terrorism emanating from epicenter of terrorism in neighbourhood: Def Min Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Secure Signal: National Security's Encryption Choice
Signal Breach Sparks Uproar: Trump's National Security in the Spotlight
New legal framework aims to contain AI-powered national security threats
FBI's Dilemma: Signal Chats and National Security Scrutiny
Trump's Greenland Ambitions: A Key to National Security?