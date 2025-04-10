AAP murdered people's trust; if they had spent even 50 per cent time on actual governance, things would have been different: CM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP murdered people's trust; if they had spent even 50 per cent time on actual governance, things would have been different: CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- governance
- Chief Minister
- trust
- betrayal
- leadership
- political
- statement
- inefficiency
- criticism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Stability in Thailand: Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Resilient Coalition
Political Tensions Mount as CBI Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM's Residence
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Allegations and Accusations
The Leadership of Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Thailand
Stand-up Stir: Political Leaders Condemn Kunal Kamra's Controversial Remarks