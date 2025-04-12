Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) killed in encounter with terrorists along LoC in Akhnoor sector, infiltration bid thwarted: Officials.
PTI | Akhnoor | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
