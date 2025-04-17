Waqf case: Allow a week to me to place preliminary reply with some materials, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, for Centre, asks SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
