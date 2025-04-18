India's forex reserves increased by USD 1.567 billion to USD 677.835 billion for the week ended April 11: RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
