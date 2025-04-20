Waqf (Amendment) Act conspiracy of BJP, RSS to create divide among communities, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bihar rally.
PTI | Buxar | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
