Rahul Gandhi's remarks on EC, democracy, elections attempt to divert attention from National Herald case: BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
