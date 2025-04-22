Those involved in dastardly act of terror in J-K will not be spared; we will come down heavily on perpetrators: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
