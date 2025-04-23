J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls for special cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss Pahalgam terror strike: officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:18 IST
- India
