Indus Water Treaty to be kept in abeyance with immediate effect till Pakistan stops cross border terrorism: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:11 IST
- Country:
- India
