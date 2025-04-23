Cabinet Committee on Security reviewed overall security situation, directed all forces to maintain high vigil: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Cabinet Committee on Security reviewed overall security situation, directed all forces to maintain high vigil: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- security
- situation
- forces
- high alert
- review
- committee
- Vikram Misri
- preparedness
- directive
- defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Champions Parliamentary Committees' Efforts in Budget Session
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
Travancore Devaswom Board Dissolves Temple Advisory Committee Amid Controversy
Congress Working Committee passed special resolution marking 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: K C Venugopal.
Supreme Court to Review Probe into 2018 Sukma Encounter Amid Ongoing Peace Efforts