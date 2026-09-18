Historic US Army Base in Poland: Bold Steps in Global Alliance

On Thursday, President Donald Trump revealed that efforts are advancing to establish a US Army base in Poland, attributing the accomplishment to the leadership of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Trump classified the potential base as a historic milestone for the U.S./Polish alliance, stating its location might be revealed shortly. While there was no immediate response from Nawrocki, Polish presidential chancellery head Zbigniew Bogucki considered it extremely positive news.

This announcement comes on the anniversary of Soviet Russia's invasion of Poland and amid rising concerns about Russian actions following the invasion of Ukraine. Previously, in June, the idea gained traction in discussions between Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as part of broader deployment reviews.