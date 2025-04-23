India will be unrelenting in pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror, or conspired to make them possible: Foreign Secretary Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
India will be unrelenting in pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror, or conspired to make them possible: Foreign Secretary Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Conspiracy Unveiled: Arrests Made in Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Blast
Conspiracy Unveiled: Blast at Punjab BJP Leader's Residence
Blast at Punjab BJP leader's house major conspiracy of Pak's ISI, Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti also involved: Police.
Bomb Blast at BJP Leader's Residence Sparks Major Conspiracy Unfolding
Unmasking the Mastermind: The 26/11 Mumbai Attack Conspiracy