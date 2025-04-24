Citizens in mourning over the brutal manner in which terrorists killed innocent people in Pahalgam, country stands with them: PM Modi.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
